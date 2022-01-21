Defense begins in trial for man charged in disappearance, death of wife

WATERLOO — After a week of testimony from state witnesses, defense attorneys for a Waterloo man accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2018 began presenting their case Thursday.

Fredrick Williams, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime.

Prosecutors said his wife, Lakisha Owens, also known as Lakisha Williams, 40, disappeared Jan. 20, 2018, and her remains were found six days later in a wooded area behind Garden of Memories Cemetery north of town on U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue. There were burns over 70% of her body, and an autopsy determined she had died of asphyxia.

Defense attorneys Thursday called to the stand a former Waterloo man who described being confronted by a man with a gun in the cemetery on the night of Jan. 21, 2018.

Gregory Brost, 20, told jurors that gunman was white and arrived in a passenger car.

Williams is African-American and drove a sport utility vehicle at the time.

Brost said he was at the cemetery after dark around 8:20 p.m. visiting the grave of a friend who had recently died. The grave was near the back of the cemetery, and Brost said after several minutes he noticed headlights approaching but paid little other attention until a man walked up to him with a gun.

The gunman held out the semi-automatic pistol, and Brost heard a click, as if the trigger was pulled and failed to fire. The assailant worked the weapon’s slide and tried again; again it didn’t fire.

Brost asked the man what was going on and got the response “nothing that concerns you.”

The gunman asked if anyone else knew Brost was in the cemetery. The man sounded nervous, unsure. He continued to fiddle with the pistol.

Brost pretended not to notice the gun. He pulled out his phone and acted as if he was texting someone while he formulated an escape plan. He calmly walked back to his truck, started the engine and headed for the exit.

He said he noticed the car was moving while the gunman was still outside the vehicle, meaning another person had accompanied him.

Brost said he lost the vehicle and headed toward town, calling police.

The defense also called a 75-year-old LaPorte City man who had been involved in Facebook Messenger conversations with Owens before she disappeared.

The man said he couldn’t remember how they began talking, but their conversations were tame.

Once, she told him that she hit a deer and asked if she could have money to fix her car, the man declined. Another time, she asked to meet him at Red Lobster. He said he wasn’t interested.

The man said they never talked on the phone, they never met in person, and he never asked to meet her.

