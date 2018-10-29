MOUNT PLEASANT — Attorneys for an Alta Vista man are challenging the potential makeup of the jury that will be tasked with determining his fate on allegations that he is responsible for the death of his son.
Zachary Paul Koehn, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death, and jury selection began today in Mount Pleasant following a venue change at the request of the defense.
Last week, before jury selection started, defense attorney Steven Drahozal asked the court to reconsider the jury pool because of an under representation of Latino or Hispanic people in the pool. He said the under-representation violates Koehn’s right to an impartial jury.
Koehn has a Hispanic or Latin background, according Drahozal, and he is entitled to a jury drawn from a fair cross-section of the community.
Henry County, from where the jury is drawn, is a 4.9 percent Hispanic or Latino, according to census figures Drahozal cited. The census data shows whites are 92.7 percent of the population in the county.
Of the 82 people who indicated their race on the jury questionnaire for Koehn’s upcoming trial, only two — or 2.4 percent — marked Hispanic or Latino, and one of those doesn’t speak English, according to Drahozal. People who marked Caucasian made up 95.1 percent, according to the defense.
He said racial data for other Henry County jury pools in 2018 shows similar disparities, with an aggregate showing only .9 percent of potential jurors in four pools identifying as Hispanics or Latino.
The defense is also seeking access to mental health records for the child mother, Cheyanne Harris. Harris, 21, is also charged in the case and will be tried separately. During an earlier pre-trial hearing, Koehn’s attorneys said that postpartum depression may be relevant to his defense.
Judge Richard Stochl will rule on the matters before trial.
Koehn sand Harris were arrested after paramedics were called to their Alta Vista apartment in August 2014 and found their child, 4-year-old Sterling Koehn, dead in a swing seat. Maggots found on the child’s body were a sign he hadn’t been cared for or removed from the seat for more than a week, according to authorities.
