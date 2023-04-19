WATERLOO — A Marion teen who disappeared while he was awaiting sentencing for a March 2021 home robbery in Waterloo has been sent to prison.

Breon Robertson’s defense attorney said the circumstances of his growing up in an under-resourced foster system are a prime example of the school-to-prison pipeline.

Prosecutors said Robertson was 17 when he and another person broke into an Anthony Street home at 1:30 a.m. He pistol whipped a man and held the handgun to a woman’s head, threatening to further assault her.

During sentencing on April 10, defense attorney Kathryn Mahoney outlined the circumstances that led to Robertson ending up before the court.

“We have to look at the whole picture,” she told the court, noting that since childhood, her client bounced around, tallying up 15 foster placements and six shelter stays.

Robertson was first removed from the home when he was 10 months old.

“He was not given the opportunity to bond and get appropriate treatment for childhood trauma,” Mahoney said.

At age 6, he was removed from his mother again, allegedly because she wasn’t taking her medication.

Mahoney said Robertson did well when he had stability in his home life. He got good grades in school and participated in sports. But stability was the exception.

At age 14, he was removed from a foster home and was placed in a shelter. He fled because he was scared of older kids at the shelter and while he was on the run, he sold drugs to support himself, Mahoney said. She said he also self-medicated with alcohol and drugs.

Witnesses identified Robertson in the home robbery, he was detained in April 2021 when he was found in a vehicle that was pulled over on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids. Officers found a 9 mm Polymer80 – a “ghost gun” pistol that had been completed from a kit – under his seat, and he was arrested on weapons charges.

Robertson pleaded to the robbery case in April 2022, and a month later he was released on a $50,000 bond posted by Prairieland Freedom Fund, an Iowa City non-profit, pending a sentencing hearing.

He failed to show up for court for an August 2022 and remained at large until January 2023 when he was detained in Cedar Rapids by officers with a “high-risk” fugitive team that included a deputy with the U.S. Marshal Service.

During sentencing last week, Robertson, now 19, apologized for his actions during the Waterloo robbery.

“I’m whole heartedly sorry for the whole ordeal,” he said. “This is not where I thought I’d be at this age. … That was my fault for doing that, and I take responsibility.”

Mahoney asked the court to sentence Robertson to time in a residential facility.

But Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber noted his August 2022 disappearance as she sentenced him up to 25 years in prison on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Because Robertson was a juvenile at the time of the robbery, he avoided a mandatory minimum before he can considered for parole.

As part of the sentence, the judge indicated he could petition the court for reconsideration of the sentence under the state’s “shock” program.