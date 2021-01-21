Defense asks for mental evaluation for Waterloo man accused of child stealing

WATERLOO – The attorney for a Waterloo man accused of grabbing a child outside a store in August is asking the court for a mental health evaluation for his client.

Eduardo Cano Gonzalez, 25, is in the Black Hawk County Jail awaiting trial for charges of child stealing, first-degree harassment, interference, false imprisonment and assault on an officer.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Thomas McIntee told the court Cano taken medication for paranoid schizophrenia and has been unable to assist in his own defense.

McIntee asked the court for a mental health evaluation for Cano to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Cano has been in jail since Aug. 16 when he allegedly removed a 10-year-old boy from Independence Liquor & Food on Independence Avenue and began to walk off with him.

As family members and others inside the store tried to stop him, the child escaped.

Cano struggled with officers when they arrived, pinching and biting one. He told police the child was his younger brother and was in danger because of illegal activity in the store, according to court records. He said he was going to walk the boy home.

