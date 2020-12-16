 Skip to main content
Defense argues that Dan Niebuhr was insane when he killed his son
Defense argues that Dan Niebuhr was insane when he killed his son

032519jr-fairbank-homicide-4

Crime scene tape surrounds Dan Niebuhr’s log cabin home on Vine Avenue in rural Fairbank on Monday, March 25, 2019, days after he allegedly killed his adult son.

 JEFF REINITZ

FAIRBANK -- Defense attorneys for a Fairbank man who killed his son in 2019 said the slaying makes no sense.

In written closing arguments to challenge a first-degree murder charge, attorneys for Daniel Gail Niebuhr, 60, said their client was insane or suffering from diminished capacity when he shot 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr of Dike.

Daniel Gail Niebuhr

Daniel Gail Niebuhr: 

“There was no motive whatsoever for Daniel to kill his son. There was no argument. Brock was laying down with his legs crossed on a sofa when he was shot. There was no sign of a struggle,” defense attorney Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese wrote in their closings, which were filed Monday in Bremer County District Court.

Daniel Niebuhr waived is right to a jury trial in the case, and testimony in his bench trial wrapped up in November amid heightened safety measures because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only prosecutors, the defense, the defendant, the judge and witnesses were allowed inside the courtroom, and the proceedings were streamed over live video.

Brock Niebuhr

Brock Niebuhr

Daniel Niebuhr, a retired engineer, lived in rural Fairbank on property adjacent to a golf course he had operated until flagging revenue caused him to close it in 2018, around the time his own father died following a battle with brain cancer.

Relatives said stress from the golf course and his father’s passing lead to mental health problems that resulted in a confrontation with family members and sheriff’s deputies and a 10-day hospital committal in February 2019. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorder at that time.

Witnesses said Daniel Niebuhr quit taking his medication in March 2019, and on March 22, he briefly disappeared only to surface at a pastor’s residence where he talked about salvation for him and his father.

Brock Niebuhr pleaded with him to resume taking his medication, and Daniel Niebuhr’s wife and a friend went into Waterloo to fill his prescription while the son watched after him. When they returned to the home, they found the son dead and Daniel Niebuhr stumbling around outside, according to testimony.

In an interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent, Daniel Niebuhr admitted to the shooting. He said he was trying to save himself from hell and asked if they would take out his brain and give it to Brock.

During trial, Dr. Terry Davis, a forensic psychiatrist, said he diagnosed the father with major depressive disorder with psychotic features and mixed features. He said he wasn’t able to tell right from wrong at the time of the shooting and didn’t understand the nature of his actions.

“The evidence in this case shows the tragedy which is mental illness. This was a tragic event that led to a Brock’s death. Brock was a father, a husband, and a son. Daniel loved his son; he was proud of his son and they had a good relationship. But for the mental illness and the psychosis resulting therefrom, this event would never have occurred,” the defense wrote in the closing argument.

Prosecutors had argued that Daniel Niebuhr was able to retrieve two handguns from safes under his bed, chose the more lethal of the weapons and fired a shot outside to ensure the pistol worked before killing his son.

The defense argued that Daniel Niebuhr didn’t open the safes because he was carrying the handgun all day. They also said he fired the outdoor shot after shooting his son.

The prosecution has until later this month to submit a written rebuttal argument.

