Defense argues that Dan Niebuhr was insane when he killed his son

Witnesses said Daniel Niebuhr quit taking his medication in March 2019, and on March 22, he briefly disappeared only to surface at a pastor’s residence where he talked about salvation for him and his father.

Brock Niebuhr pleaded with him to resume taking his medication, and Daniel Niebuhr’s wife and a friend went into Waterloo to fill his prescription while the son watched after him. When they returned to the home, they found the son dead and Daniel Niebuhr stumbling around outside, according to testimony.

In an interview with an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent, Daniel Niebuhr admitted to the shooting. He said he was trying to save himself from hell and asked if they would take out his brain and give it to Brock.

During trial, Dr. Terry Davis, a forensic psychiatrist, said he diagnosed the father with major depressive disorder with psychotic features and mixed features. He said he wasn’t able to tell right from wrong at the time of the shooting and didn’t understand the nature of his actions.