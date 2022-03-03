Defense argues Roby merely reacted when he shot during fatal robbery

WATERLOO — Attorneys for Keyon Christian Roby admit their client committed robbery when he and two others entered Grant Saul’s Cedar Falls apartment with a handgun Dec. 4, 2019.

They also admit Roby, 20, shot 24-year-old Saul during the heist, killing him.

But on Wednesday, the defense urged jurors to find Roby not guilty of murder in the slaying.

Prosecutors allege Roby, James Wright-Buls and Marquas Gafeney entered the apartment over a Main Street restaurant to steal marijuana after Roby had sold cocaine there earlier and concluded it would be an easy robbery.

The defense didn’t deliver an opening statement at the start of trial last week and didn’t call any of its own witnesses, instead relying on cross-examination of state’s witnesses. And Roby, who had told police he wasn’t at the apartment on the night of the shooting, declined to take the stand.

So the first glimpse of the defense came Wednesday with closing arguments.

“There was never, ever, a design to harm anybody,” defense attorney Konrad Kamizelich told jurors.

He freely suggested they find Roby guilty of robbery and didn’t contest that he was the shooter.

But he said there was no malice aforethought — an element in the charges of first- and second-degree murder — when Roby pulled the trigger, shooting Saul three times.

“It was purely reactive. A split second is what it was. … You don’t have time to think at that moment. When you react, you don’t have time to think because the reaction is quicker than the mind,” Kamizelich said.

He said Roby was merely reacting to Saul reaching for his own gun after Roby clubbed Saul’s friend during the robbery.

“Keyon was a split second from his life being over,” Kamizelich said.

“If there is no weapon that’s drawn on Keyon, there’s no shots that ever happen,” he said.

Prosecutors took issue with the defense argument, saying the shooting wasn’t a case of self-defense or justification, because, after all, Roby was there for a robbery.

“This is a case about the defendant robbing someone and then shooting and killing them,” said Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz. “The defense will have you believe this is all Grant Saul’s fault, for moving, for having a gun nearby him while he’s being robbed in his own apartment.”

“The defense wants you to believe that any movement at all, any attempt to defend yourself, when someone breaks into your house with a gun pointed … means that you provoked him,” Walz said.

Prosecutor Charity Sullivan said evidence points to both robbery and murder. Saul’s friends at the apartment identified Roby as the shooter, and Wright-Buls and Gafeney, who entered agreements to plead to lesser charges, testified about planning the robbery and picking up the gun Roby used beforehand.

Following the shooting, Roby allegedly told Gafeney that it felt good, according to Gafeney’s account.

Jurors are scheduled to return to the courthouse to resume deliberations Thursday.

Aside from first-degree murder, the jury has the option of choosing the lesser offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter. Roby is also charged with first-degree robbery.

