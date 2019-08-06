INDEPENDENCE -- A Waterloo man repeatedly turned around to mouth obscenities and made an obscene gesture at people in the courtroom while being sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.
Ronald Dean Share, 55, formerly of Eldora, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found he tried to kill his passenger by slamming his car into a bridge pillar during a high-speed chase through two counties in 2018.
Before the sentencing hearing got underway, Share threatened his lawyer, Les Blair III, in an obscenity-laced tirade.
"You're lucky I don't smack you upside the head, you (expletive) creep," Share told Blair.
Share was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and felony eluding following two days of trial and about two and a half hours of deliberation.
"You've inflicted a lot of pain on people who have come into contact with you," said Buchanan County Judge George Stigler.
During the hearing, Share made a request for new counsel.
"I haven't been comfortable with them for a while," Share said, adding he planned to send paperwork to the Iowa Bar Association.
Stigler denied his motion, saying after sentencing that Share would have new counsel for his appeal.
Share was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, 25 years for attempted murder, 10 years for willful injury, and five years for eluding, all to be served concurrently. Stigler said Share would be eligible for parole after serving 70% of the 25-year sentence for attempted murder.
According to court records, Share’s passenger, Leah Ann Jackson, called 911 around 7:35 p.m. April 6, 2018, to report Share had assaulted her and was refusing to let her leave a car driving down U.S. Highway 20.
She said he also had threatened to kill her by crashing into a pylon at 100 mph, according to the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.
La Porte City Police Officer Nick Stocks found Share’s silver Chevrolet Impala stopped at Interstate 380 exit 55 and saw Share striking someone in the backseat. When the officer pulled up, the Impala drove off at speeds of 110 mph.
Within minutes, the Impala veered off the interstate and crashed into the Dugan Avenue bridge pier near mile marker 52 in Buchanan County.
State troopers who examined the scene said Share lightly braked as he left the road so he could maintain control and ensure a direct hit on the concrete structure, according to prosecutors. They calculated the Impala was going 90 mph on impact.
Both Share and Jackson were seriously injured in the crash. Share was arrested in eluding charges in Black Hawk County that were dismissed when Buchanan County picked up the case.
Share is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly punching another person at the Buchanan County Correctional Facility and kicking him on the ground in February 2019.
