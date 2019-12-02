DECORAH – A Decorah woman who was detained for domestic assault was arrested on new charges when she allegedly threw soiled underwear at jail staff over the weekend.
Decorah police arrested Celeste Crystal Holtz, 28, around 2:55 a.m. for misdemeanor domestic assault following a disturbance at her home. After she was booked at the Winneshiek County Jail, she allegedly threw wet underwear at a jail worker who was bringing her a change of clothing, according to court records.
Holtz was arrested for assault on a jailer. She was later released from jail pending trial.
