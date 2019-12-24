{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH – A Decorah woman threw a cup of water at a jailer on Monday because she was upset that she had to wait to see a judge after being arrested, according to Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies.

Celeste Crystal Holtz, 28, had been arrested overnight for allegedly violating a restraining order, and she was taken to jail, court records state.

Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, she threw water on the jailer because she wouldn’t be able have her initial appearance in front of a judge until the afternoon, court records state.

She was cited for misdemeanor assault on a jailer.

Holtz had been arrested in November for allegedly throwing soiled underwear at a jailer.

