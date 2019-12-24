DECORAH – A Decorah woman threw a cup of water at a jailer on Monday because she was upset that she had to wait to see a judge after being arrested, according to Winneshiek County sheriff’s deputies.
Celeste Crystal Holtz, 28, had been arrested overnight for allegedly violating a restraining order, and she was taken to jail, court records state.
Around 7:35 a.m. Monday, she threw water on the jailer because she wouldn’t be able have her initial appearance in front of a judge until the afternoon, court records state.
She was cited for misdemeanor assault on a jailer.
You have free articles remaining.
Holtz had been arrested in November for allegedly throwing soiled underwear at a jailer.
Mugshot gallery for December 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.