DECORAH -- A Decorah woman was arrested after deputies say she left the scene of an injury accident involving a West Des Moines woman who was taken to the hospital.
Lisa D. Schroeder, 39, of Decorah, was arrested Friday for leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, interference with official acts, driving while barred, no insurance, no registration and failure to yield the right-of-way, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office. She was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail.
Deputies say Schroeder was eastbound on Town Line Road just after 11:30 a.m. Friday and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 52 in Winneshiek County, then drove her 2003 Dodge Intrepid across Highway 52 and into the path of a northbound 2016 Chevy Cruz driven by Courtney A. Guntly, 28, of West Des Moines.
You have free articles remaining.
Schroeder then left the scene of the crash on foot. Deputies said they later located her in a nearby field.
Guntly was taken by ambulance to an unspecified hospital with what deputies say are non-life-threatening injuries. Schroeder and a passenger in Schroeder's vehicle sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment, according to deputies.
Total property damage was estimated at $30,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.