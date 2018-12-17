Try 1 month for 99¢

DECORAH – Officials are trying to determine what started an overnight fire that shut down a Decorah convenience store.

Decorah firefighters were called to the Nordic Express, 1101 Montgomery St., at about 12:20 a.m. Monday and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The store had heavy interior damage, and firefighters had to cut into the roof to vent heat while fighting the flames. Crews from Calmar Fire, Cresco Fire, Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance and Decorah Police assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the Iowa Fire Marshal Division is assisting with the investigation.

