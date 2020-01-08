{{featured_button_text}}
Police are asking for help in identifying this semi and its driver, involved in a property damage crash in Decorah Jan. 3.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DECORAH POLICE

DECORAH --Decorah police are asking for the public's help in finding a semi driver who caused damaged in town.

The semi truck and trailer hit and demolished a traffic signal at the corner of Water and Mechanic Street on Friday morning at about 9:25 a.m.

Decorah police issued a picture of the semi but said they were unable to read the lettering on the truck cab. The driver did not stop or report the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Decorah police.

