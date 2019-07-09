DECORAH — Jacob Seelinger was “overcharged” and not responsible for the death of David Hansen, 46, Decorah, on July 12, 2018, said his attorney, James Metcalf of Waterloo.
Seelinger is on trial at the Winneshiek County Courthouse for first-degree murder in Hansen’s death. Dalton Adam, 19, Decorah, also has been charged with first-degree murder for Hansen’s death.
Adam’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.
In his opening statement Tuesday morning, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown said Adam and Seelinger “pummeled” Hansen in his driveway and the only witness was Calista Seelinger, Seelinger’s mother.
“Dave Hansen was beaten to death — his face was reduced to a bloody mess and he never regained consciousness,” Brown told the jury.
Metcalf said his client neither hit nor kicked Hansen. He said Adam knocked Hansen over and when he hit the ground there was a loud “crack.
“He never regained consciousness. Dalton got on top of him and pummeled him and didn’t stop,” Metcalf said.
Hansen died from his injuries Aug. 31.
“My guy was wearing a white shirt that had only a couple of blood dots on it. It’s not the T-shirt of a guy who crawled on Dave’s body and killed him … evidence will show he probably has some responsibility. But not for David’s death. That’s why we have jurors,” Metcalf said.
State witnesses testifying Tuesday included Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jared Rude, Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx and Calista Seelinger.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Calista Seelinger that Adam and Seelinger were assaulting Hansen at Hansen’s residence on Old Stage Road at about 11:30 p.m. July 12, 2018.
Both Seelinger and Adam fled from the scene.
Rude said when he arrived at the residence, Hansen was lying on the driveway in a pool of blood. His eyes were swollen shut and his face and chest were covered in blood, and he was unconscious and struggling to breath.
Calista Seelinger told Rude she didn’t know where her son and Adam were.
Rude and other law enforcement officers later found Jacob Seelingers in the driveway at the home of his father, Jacob Seelinger Sr., and took him into custody.
Adam became the subject of a manhunt and was arrested the day on a warrant in Crawford County, Wis.
He is being held in the Winneshiek County Jail.
During her testimony, the state pressed Calista Seelinger on discrepancies in her recollection of the day Hansen was killed.
She said she’d been drinking all day and was high on methamphetamine.
“I couldn’t tell you detail for detail. ... “I don’t know half of what was true that night. … I was very mad and very high,” she said.
The defense is expected to present its case on Wednesday, and jury deliberations could begin Thursday.
