DECORAH – A Decorah man has been sentenced to probation for failing to care for his elderly mother.
Bradley Dean Eddy, 49, pleaded to a charge of dependent adult abuse in Winneshiek County District Court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation. He was also ordered to obtains a substance abuse evaluation and complete a cognitive restructuring program.
Authorities allege Eddy didn’t provide critical care for his mother, and she suffered a serious injury as a result. Crews with Winneshiek County Ambulance Service were called to their Evergreen Road home on March 30 and found the woman unresponsive. Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services notified the sheriff’s office of the situation, and Eddy was arrested in April.
