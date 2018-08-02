DECORAH -- A Decorah man was arrested on several charges following an ATV crash and fleeing police and making threats.
Jayme Kimber, 38, faces charges of two counts of going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said the incident began about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when deputies received a 911 call of an ATV accident on 155th Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene and were able to locate the accident, but the driver, Jayme Kimber, had fled the scene.
A couple of hours later, around 9:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received another 911 call from a residence on Middle Sattre Road near the area of the accident. When deputies arrived, they learned the driver of the ATV was armed somewhere on the property and threatening to do harm to others. Kimber was located in a shed amongst hay bales at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday and taken into custody without incident.
The firearms were located and seized. Kimber was taken by the Sheriff’s Office to Winneshiek Medical Center for evaluation prior to being booked into the Winneshiek County Jail. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decorah Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Decorah Volunteer Fire Department (drone search), Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance, Winneshiek County Emergency Management, and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.
