DECORAH -- A Decorah man was arrested on several charges following a disturbance call on Dogwood Road in the village of Freeport.
Joshua Draves, 30, is charged with going armed with intent, domestic abuse-assault while displaying or using a weapon and third-degree criminal mischief.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 3 a.m. Saturday when deputies received a 911 call from a residence in Freeport reporting a disturbance. Deputies responded to the scene and located Joshua Draves, who wouldn’t comply with orders and a Tazer was used when placing him under arrest.
Draves was taken by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center for treatment/evaluation of injuries sustained by the Tazer. Draves was medically cleared and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decorah Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.