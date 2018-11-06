Try 1 month for 99¢

DECORAH -- A Decorah man was arrested on several charges following a disturbance call on Dogwood Road in the village of Freeport.

Joshua Draves, 30, is charged with going armed with intent, domestic abuse-assault while displaying or using a weapon and third-degree criminal mischief.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said the incident began around 3 a.m. Saturday when deputies received a 911 call from a residence in Freeport reporting a disturbance. Deputies responded to the scene and located Joshua Draves, who wouldn’t comply with orders and a Tazer was used when placing him under arrest.

Draves was taken by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center for treatment/evaluation of injuries sustained by the Tazer. Draves was medically cleared and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decorah Police Department.

