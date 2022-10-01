Decorah man died in Chickasaw County crash Monday

NEW HAMPTON – An 18-year-old from Decorah was killed Monday in a rollover crash south of New Hampton, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.
Curtis Williams, 38, was driving on U.S. Highway 63 with his 18-year-old son, Jaxon Williams, at approximately 1:17 a.m. Monday. After a Chickasaw County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop his vehicle, Williams allegedly tried to speed off in his Mini Cooper to get away. While making a left turn he lost control of the vehicle, which proceed to roll. The car came to rest on the passenger side, resulting in Jaxon’s death.
According to his obituary, Jaxon was fond of music and kayaking. A funeral is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Decorah Fairgrounds.