Decorah man died in Chickasaw County crash Monday

NEW HAMPTON – An 18-year-old from Decorah was killed Monday in a rollover crash south of New Hampton, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.

Curtis Williams, 38, was driving on U.S. Highway 63 with his 18-year-old son, Jaxon Williams, at approximately 1:17 a.m. Monday. After a Chickasaw County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop his vehicle, Williams allegedly tried to speed off in his Mini Cooper to get away. While making a left turn he lost control of the vehicle, which proceed to roll. The car came to rest on the passenger side, resulting in Jaxon’s death.