 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Decorah man died in Chickasaw County crash Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Collision

NEW HAMPTON – An 18-year-old from Decorah was killed Monday in a rollover crash south of New Hampton, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.

Curtis Williams, 38, was driving on U.S. Highway 63 with his 18-year-old son, Jaxon Williams, at approximately 1:17 a.m. Monday. After a Chickasaw County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop his vehicle, Williams allegedly tried to speed off in his Mini Cooper to get away. While making a left turn he lost control of the vehicle, which proceed to roll. The car came to rest on the passenger side, resulting in Jaxon’s death.

According to his obituary, Jaxon was fond of music and kayaking. A funeral is planned at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Decorah Fairgrounds.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News