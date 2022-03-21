Decorah man arrested for murder in father's death

DECORAH -- A Decorah man has been arrested in connection with the death of his father, who was reported missing over the weekend.

On Monday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies arrested 43-year-old Aaron Gary Whittle on charges of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to the sheriff’s office, Aaron Whittle’s father, 74-year-old Lawrence Paul Whittle, was reported missing on Saturday with the last sighting reported around 8 a.m. Friday.

The father’s pickup truck was discovered at Moe Park on Old Stage Road, and law enforcement, firefighters and medics searched the park.

The father’s remains were later discovered, and court records allege Aaron Whittle shot his father Thursday, and he allegedly admitted to the shooting during an interview with investigators Sunday.

Records indicate the son’s account matched evidence found at the scene.

