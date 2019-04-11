{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH -- A Decorah man has been arrested for allegedly not providing critical care for an elderly relative.

Winneshiek County sheriff's deputies arrested Bradley Dean Eddy, 49, on Monday for felony dependent adult abuse with serious injury.

The arrest stem from an April 1 ambulance call to his home on Evergreen Road for a relative he lives with. The relative was unresponsive. Authorities allege Eddy didn't provide essential care to the family member.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments