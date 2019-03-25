DECORAH – A rural Decorah man who allegedly threatened an ex-girlfriend with a gun has been arrested in Minnesota.
Patrick Ervin Curran, 54, was detained over the weekend in rural Houston County, Minn., with the help of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Caledonia and Spring Grove police departments, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities allege Curran entered the woman’s home in Hesper around 6 p.m. Saturday and began arguing over who she was dating. He pointed a handgun at her head and at his own head and took her cell phone when she attempted to make a call, according to court records.
Curran then drove off in his pickup truck, and deputies arrived a short time later.
Curran was arrested on Winneshiek County warrant for first-degree burglary, stalking and felon in possession of a firearm, and he remained in the Houston County Jail in Caledonia as of Monday. Bond was set at $50,000, and further charges are possible, according to deputies.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Decorah Volunteer Fire Department and Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance.
Court records show that Curran was convicted of trespass in a May 2016 incident where he allegedly entered a woman’s home and accused her husband of having an affair with his girlfriend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.