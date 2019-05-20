DECORAH – A Decorah man has been charged with assaulting a corrections officer in a scuffle with jail staff following a disturbance outside his home Sunday.
Authorities said Donavon Quinn Nelson, 21, grabbed at a jailer’s groin and then attempted to knee him after the jailer was called to investigate a claim that Nelson was climbing on his cell walls and might injure himself.
Nelson allegedly told the jail he wasn’t going to spend the night there and tried to shove the jailer out of his cell. Nelson was sprayed with pepper spray and handcuffed.
No injuries were reported.
Nelson was in jail because of an incident hours earlier where police were called to a loud argument outside his Center Street home around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. When police pulled up, the argument was over, but they saw a man exit the house and quickly walk away. An officer told the man, who was later identified as Nelson, to stop, but he ran off and disappeared.
Nelson was detained for interference and told police he ran because he was high on drugs and the officer looked “sketchy.”
