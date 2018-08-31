Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dalton James Adam

Dalton James Adam: 

Winneshiek Co. 'dangerous man' captured in Wisconsin

 COURTESY PHOTO

DECORAH -- A Decorah man severely injured in an attack in July has died from his injuries, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.

David Hansen, 46, was injured in an attack on July 12. The date of his death was not listed.

Two teenagers have been in custody in connection with the assault, Dalton Adam, 18, of Decorah, and Jacob Seelinger, 17, of Decorah. They face charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony.

But the case remains under investigation jointly by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa State Attorney General’s Office, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Any additional charges or amendments to the current charges will be handled by the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, deputies said.

Court records indicate deputies and medics were called to 1775 Old Stage Road and found Hanson with a bloody and swollen face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Seelinger was arrested a short time later, but Adam fled the area. He was found a day later in Wisconsin.

0
0
1
5
6

Tags

Load comments