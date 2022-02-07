Deceased in Cedar Falls shooting identified as Clear Lake man

CEDAR FALLS – Police have identified a Clear Lake man as the person killed in a Sunday morning shooting on College Hill.

Authorities identified the deceased as 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang.

A Mason City man is charged with shooting another person who was helpless on the ground during what was described as a brief gunfight.

Cedar Falls police arrested Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of Mason City, on charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $100,000 during a Monday morning initial appearance in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

Also arrested in the case is Daniel Martez Judon, 24, also of Mason City, on charges of intimidation with a weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

Court records indicate Lang, Mitchell and Judon were in a black SUV that pulled up next to two pedestrians who were standing at the entrance to the Lot G parking area at the intersection of College and 22nd streets around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe Lang was initially driving the vehicle.

The shooting was captured on a nearby security camera, and it shows one of the pedestrians approached the SUV and began talking with someone inside. Two people exited the SUV from the driver’s side during the conversation. The second pedestrian began to approach the SUV but then backed up and began shooting, according to court records.

Judon, seated in the SUV’s front passenger side, retrieved a gun from under the seat, exited and moved to the back of the vehicle where he started shooting, according to court records. One of the pedestrians was shot in the chest, and both ran through the parking lot until the injured man collapsed.

Lang was also hit by gunfire, and Judon apparently suffered lesser injuries, likely from debris, police said.

The SUV started to drive off down College Street, and about a block later Mitchell climbed out of the vehicle and headed back toward the scene of the shootout. Mitchell fired more shots at the man on the ground, missing others in the area, including people behind his target, according to court records.

Mitchell then ran back to the SUV and left. The SUV then drove to Sartori Hospital where Lang was pronounced dead, according to police.

Court records indicate the man who collapsed in the parking lot hadn’t fired any shots during the encounter. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and is currently in stable condition and is expected for survive, according Cedar Falls police. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Court records allege Mitchell is barred from handling firearms because of a 2021 misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Cerro Gordo County and a restraining order.

Police said none of the people involved in the shooting had connections to the University of Northern Iowa.

