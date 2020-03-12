Deceased identified in Waterloo armored car robbery

WATERLOO – Authorities have identified the man who was killed while trying to rob an armored car outside a bank on Wednesday.

Waterloo police identified the deceased as 37-year-old Bryce Altman Miller of rural LaPorte City.

Court records allege Miller and at least one other person approached guards with Rochester Armored Car around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue and demanded money. One of the assailants had his face covered and was holding two pistols.

Gunfire followed, and Miller collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

A vehicle fled the scene, apparently taking gunfire from the guards, and it was found abandoned in a residential area a few blocks away.

Police allege Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, was in the getaway vehicle and was shot in the left hip area during the escape. He was arrested for first-degree robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office searched the farmstead that was Miller's last known address on Wednesday following the shooting.