Deceased identified in Waterloo armored car robbery

Crime scene tape surrounds the drive-through area of U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. An armored car with its back doors open can be seen in the background.
Police detain Rogelio Gonzalez during a stop at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street in connection with the armored car robbery at U.S. Bank on March 11, 2020.
Police detain Rogelio Gonzalez during a stop at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street in connection with the armored car robbery at U.S. Bank on March 11, 2020.
Suffering from a gunshot wound, Rogelio Gonzalez steadies himself on a podium during an initial court appearance in the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday, March 12 ,2020.
Suffering from a gunshot wound, Rogelio Gonzalez steadies himself on a podium during an initial court appearance in the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday, March 12 ,2020.
Rogelio Gonzalez glances at friends in the gallery during an initial court appearance in the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday, March 12 ,2020.
Rogelio Gonzalez glances at friends in the gallery during an initial court appearance in the Black Hawk County Jail on Thursday, March 12 ,2020.
WATERLOO – Authorities have identified the man who was killed while trying to rob an armored car outside a bank on Wednesday.
Waterloo police identified the deceased as 37-year-old Bryce Altman Miller of rural LaPorte City.
Court records allege Miller and at least one other person approached guards with Rochester Armored Car around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue and demanded money. One of the assailants had his face covered and was holding two pistols.
Gunfire followed, and Miller collapsed and was later pronounced dead.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
A vehicle fled the scene, apparently taking gunfire from the guards, and it was found abandoned in a residential area a few blocks away.
Police allege Rogelio Gonzalez, 37, was in the getaway vehicle and was shot in the left hip area during the escape. He was arrested for first-degree robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office searched the farmstead that was Miller's last known address on Wednesday following the shooting.
Police said the robbery remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police Investigations Division, (319) 291-4340; or Cedar Valley Crime stoppers, (855) 300-8477.