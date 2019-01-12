Try 1 month for 99¢

MONTOUR -- A Montour man died early Friday in a crash following a pursuit.

Royce Grayson Timberwolf, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 308 Northwood Drive, Montour.

Trooper said Timberwolf was driving a car that was being pursued by a Meskwaki Nation police officer northbound on Northwood Drive in Montour on the Meskwaki Settlement when the car left the roadway to the left, struck a driveway and rolled several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

No further details were released. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Tama County sheriff's deputies, Meskwaki First Responders, Toledo Fire and EMS and Meskwaki Nation Police.

