MASON CITY — A Mason City woman was arrested Wednesday after a search of her home found several dead cats, police said.
Luella Ann Duenow-Scholl, 63, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal neglect.
On March 13, police executed a search warrant at the home after receiving complaints the cats were not being properly cared for.
During the search, two dead cats and three live cats were removed from the home.
Two live cats were euthanized due to malnutrition, a criminal complaint states. A third cat was treated by a veterinarian.
“(She) did not give adequate water and food to her cats inside her residence,” court documents said.
Duenow-Scholl was arrested Wednesday and booked into Cerro Gordo County Jail. She was later released with a promise to appear in court.
