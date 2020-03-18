Davenport priest investigated for sexual misconduct

Finding the allegation had a semblance of truth, Bishop William Joensen directed the opening of a preliminary investigation, placed Grant on administrative leave and restricted his ministry on March 4.

No other reports of misconduct involving Grant have been received by either diocese or St. Ambrose.

“Our diocese has taken extensive steps to ensure that today we have a safe environment in our churches and schools,” Joensen said in the news release. “We know it can take years, sometimes decades, for victims to summon the courage to come forward.

"While we investigate this allegation, it is my ardent hope that it serves as an impetus for anyone who may have been sexually abused by a clergy member of our diocese to let us know so that we can prevent it from ever happening again," he said.

"Please keep all those involved in this matter in your prayers.”

Consistent with diocesan policy, Grant is presumed innocent during the investigation.

Grant could not be reached for comment.