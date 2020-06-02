Davenport police say 7 suspects linked to shootings, unrest

Walton's office announced charges late Monday against the seven suspects.

Six were arrested after a high-speed chase through the streets of Davenport that ended when an unspecified “police intervention” disabled their vehicle, court records say.

The chase started after suspects opened fire on an unmarked police truck that was investigating a “suspicious vehicle” in an alley at about 2:55 a.m., Walton said.

The officer driving the truck was shot in the leg with one bullet, another hit his holstered firearm and others struck his headrest, according to Walton's timeline.

An officer riding in the truck returned fire and the suspects got in a Pontiac Grand Prix and fled. The truck drove the injured officer to a hospital as marked police vehicles chased the Pontiac, which allegedly reached speeds beyond 80 miles per hour in city neighborhoods.

After it was disabled and crashed, police say they found seven firearms, ammunition and magazines inside the vehicle. Another gun was thrown out the window during the chase, police said.