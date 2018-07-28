DAVENPORT -- The former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport who admitted to placing a hidden camera in a locked employee-only bathroom at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments in March was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison.
Roy DeWitt, 46, of Pella, pleaded guilty in June to eight counts of invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County Court.
"I'm extremely remorseful for what I did," DeWitt said Friday during a nearly hour long sentencing hearing.
DeWitt must also register as a sex offender and will serve a special 10-year sentence similar to parole.
Around 10:50 a.m. March 14, detectives from the Davenport Police Department launched an investigation at Heritage High Rise, 501 W. 3rd St.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by police, DeWitt concealed a spyware digital movie camera in an employee bathroom that required key access where employees would reasonably have an expectation of privacy.
The camera was positioned in a manner to capture and record video for later playback purposes to cause arousal and sexual gratification, according to the affidavit.
Eight people were recorded multiple times from approximately January 2017 through March 2018 without their consent, according to the affidavit.
He was placed on paid administrative leave the day the camera was discovered. He was fired on March 19 after he failed to attend an interview and pre-disciplinary meeting.
DeWitt was originally hired as a part-time horticultural technician with the Parks Department on Sept. 26, 2007.
He was hired as a neighborhood service specialist with Community Planning and Economic Development on Nov. 1, 2007, and was promoted to assisted housing program manager on July 1, 2014.
