ELDORA — A Davenport woman has been arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up the Iowa State Training School for boys in Eldora.
Authorities allege Olympia Rachelle Cooks, 39, of 435 W. Eighth St., was upset that her son was disciplined by staff at the school.
In three phone calls placed to the center on May 23, Olympia Cooks said she was coming to the school to “blow it up.” She also said she was going to get her “crew and snatch (her son) up out of there.”
The school, which is run by the Iowa Department of Human Services and serves seriously delinquent youths ages 12 to 18 , was placed on lockdown following the threats.
No charges were filed against Olympia Cooks in connection with the threats until November. She has been released from jail pending a future court appearance.
Court records show the threats came hours after her son, Kevin Cooks Jr., was involved in a struggle with staff. The son, who was 18 at the time, became upset and aggressive when staff members searched his room. Staff members placed in him in a side clinch, and when the released him, he allegedly hurled a toilet lid at a school employee and then punched him in the face, according to court records.
Kevin Cooks pleaded to assault charged and was placed on probation in April.
On Tuesday, corrections officials moved to revoke his probation after he allegedly failed to meet with his probation officer and was cited for interference and reckless biking in Davenport in October.
