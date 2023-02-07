WATERLOO — Jurors have decided a Davenport man used a gun when he held up a Waterloo convenience store during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Authorities allege Diontay Marcus Cobbs, 27, flashed a weapon at Ali’s Corner on East Fourth Street while three teens waited in his car on Sept. 29, 2020. He got away with about $500 in cash, two bottles of liquor and a pack of cigars.

But his mask was lowered during the crime, and he was identified through surveillance videos.

During trial, the defense didn’t dispute that it was Cobbs in the video. Instead the defense suggested Cobbs was wielding an air gun, because no gun had been recovered in the investigation, and argued for a lesser charge.

Following two days of testimony, jurors on Friday found Cobbs guilty of first-degree robbery, agreeing with prosecutors that the gun was real. Cobbs was also convicted of using a minor to commit a crime.

During trial, Davenport police testified they found Cobbs with a real 9 mm Glock handgun during a minor traffic stop 11 days before the robbery. A teen in the car said she handled the gun and saw bullets in the magazine on the day of the robbery.

First-degree robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison with 17 and a half years before parole eligibility. Using a minor to commit an offense carries up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Cobbs also faces a charge of flight to avoid prosecution for allegedly fleeing to Arizona following the robbery.

