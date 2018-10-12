DAVENPORT -- A Davenport man faces a charge of animal torture after police found a dog with its throat cut several times outside his apartment door.
Police were called at 7:04 a.m. Thursday to 3366 Heatherton Drive in reference to a dog in the hallway bleeding with a laceration to its head.
Colin J. Glubszynski, 34, of 3366 Heatherton Drive, was arrested and charged with one count of animal torture and one count of interference with official acts.
The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic and is receiving medical care.
According to affidavits filed in Scott County District Court:
"The defendant was heard by witnesses talking and yelling at the dog early in the morning. The witness then heard the dog yelping as if he was being beaten. The dog was found lying in the hallway in front of the defendant's door.
"The dog had her throat cut at least two times and was hit in the head with a heavy or sharp object that made a hole in her head leaving her skull protruding out of it. The defendant did inflict on the dog severe physical pain with a sadistic intent to cause the dog prolonged suffering or death."
When told he was under arrest, Glubszynski tried to go back into his apartment, police said.
Glubszynski is being held at the Scott County Jail.
