Daughter recounts hearing shot that killed her father

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman said she sought a hiding place when she heard her father getting robbed.

“I heard, ‘Give me all you got,’” Cedericka Craft, 23, told jurors. The robber’s voice was young, she said.

“It sounded like a kid,” said Craft, who had just finished taking a bath and was upstairs in their home at 121 Courtland St. listening as her father, 39-year-old Cedric Roy “Skee” Craft, was confronted a floor below on the night of Dec. 11, 2017.

She hid in a closet as the exchange downstairs continued. “On my daughters, that’s all I have,” Cedric Craft — a father of nine — said. “No it ain’t,” the young voice responded.

The daughter heard tussling, then a gunshot that sounded like a pop.

A minute later, there was a second shot.

From the upstairs closet, Cedericka Craft texted her boyfriend and relatives, asking them to call 911. She then turned off her phone, worried the vibrations from an incoming message might alert the gunman to her presence.

Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said that gunman was Quintarius Lamark Brown, who was age 16 at the time.