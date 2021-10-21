Damage investigated at UNI's Bender Hall

CEDAR FALLS – Authorities are investigating after a drinking fountain was damaged over the weekend at a University of Northern Iowa dormitory.

The damage at Bender Hall was discovered early Saturday morning, and water from the broken fixture displaced about 10 students who were temporarily relocated during repairs, according to university officials.

It wasn’t clear if the damage was an accident or vandalism, and UNI’s Department of Public Safety is investigating.

A damage estimate wasn’t available Wednesday, but university officials said the leak damaged five or six rooms and the ground floor.

