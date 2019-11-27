DECORAH — Sentencing for Dalton Adam, 19, Prairie du Chien, Wis., has been rescheduled.
Adam was to have been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter Tuesday, but a continuance moving the sentencing to 11 a.m. next Tuesday was granted by Judge Richard Stochl of New Hampton.
The hearing will be at the Winneshiek County Courthouse in Decorah.
Adam was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2018 beating death of David Hansen, 46, of Decorah. On Nov. 1, a Chickasaw County jury found Adam guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Adam’s trial was moved to Chickasaw County on a change of venue.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory life prison sentence, while the maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter is 10 years in prison.
Authorities said Adam and his friend, Jacob Seelinger, got into a confrontation with Hansen, Seelinger’s mother’s boyfriend, on the night of July 12, 2018. Hansen was knocked to the ground, and Seelinger and Adam punched and kicked him numerous times while he was defenseless.
Hansen never regained consciousness.
The defense argued Adam punched Hansen once in self-defense, the blow toppled him, and he struck his head on the cement driveway.
Prosecutors said an autopsy wasn’t able to pinpoint if the fatal blow came from the fall or the flurry punches and kicks. Seelinger was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
