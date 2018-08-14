ELDORA -- An Ackley father has pleaded not guilty to allegations he kept his 8-year-old son in an enclosure under the steps of his basement home.
Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, filed a written not guilty plea to charges of first-degree kidnapping and demanded a speedy trial. A trial date hasn’t been set.
Shadlow’s fiancé, Traci Lynn Tyler, 39, entered a not guilty plea to the same charges earlier this month. Her trial is tentatively scheduled for September.
ACKLEY – An Ackley couple has been arrested for allegedly locking a boy in an enclosure in t…
Last week, a judge agreed to alter Tyler’s bond conditions from $500,000 cash only to $500,000 cash or surety, which matches Shadlow’s bond conditions. Both remain in jail pending trial.
Authorities said the couple kept the boy locked in a 6-by-6 foot pen with a coffee can toilet as punishment for hours each day and denied him food between July and September 2017.
They were arrested in July following an investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They need to go to prison, for along time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.