Alex Craig Shadlow, Traci Lynn Tyler

ACKLEY — A father accused of confining his son in an enclosure under the basement steps of his Ackley home wants to have his $500,000 cash-only bond reduced so he can leave jail pending trial.

But prosecutors resisted Alex Craig Shadlow’s request. Last week District Judge James Ellefson kept the $500,000 bond in place but allowed him to file a surety bond.

As of Wednesday, Shadlow, 30, remained in the Hardin Count Jail.

Shadlow and his fiancé, 39-year-old Traci Lynn Tyler, were arrested July 17 for first-degree kidnapping after authorities allege they kept his 8-year-old son in the locked 6-by-6 foot pen with a coffee can toilet as punishment and denied him food between July and September 2017.

Tyler submitted a written not guilty plea and demanded a speedy trial Monday. Trial was tentatively set for Sept. 11. She remains in the Hamilton County Jail in Webster City.

Shadlow’s attorney, Benjamin Stansberry of Marshalltown, argued Shadlow doesn’t have the means to post bond, and said he isn’t an ongoing danger to the community and isn’t at risk of fleeing.

Prosecutor Darrell Meyer said Shadlow’s release would jeopardize the child’s safety since Shadlow knows his whereabouts.

“The nature and circumstances of the offense are extremely serious and grave. … If convicted, the defendant would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, thus making the defendant a high risk for flight,” Meyer wrote in a court filing challenging the bond reduction request.

He also said Shadlow had a history of violating probation and had given conflicting accounts of where he was staying before his arrest. Court records show he was accused of missing a 2013 court date and violating probation in 2015 in a Black Hawk County misdemeanor marijuana case, and he allegedly violated probation in a 2014 Butler County misdemeanor drug case by getting in a fight in the beer tent at Greene River Days in June 2015.

