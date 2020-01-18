Crime was down in Waterloo in 2019, call volume up slightly

WATERLOO – Overall crime in Waterloo was down in 2019, according to numbers released by the city’s police department on Friday.

“Reductions in the crime rate are a city-wide accomplishment. We would like to thank all of you who assisted us in our efforts. This includes our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, other city departments and employees, community service agencies, the Waterloo faith community, Waterloo advocate agencies and many others,” said Major Joe Leibold with the Waterloo police department.

The total number of index crimes --- murder, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft --- were at a five-year low with 1,859 in 2019, down from 2,728 in 2014.

Murder dropped from six cases --- with a total of seven deaths --- in 2019 to two last year. Micalla Rettinger, 25, was struck by a single bullet while driving on Highway 218 on April 28. Then on Nov. 23, 19-year-old Marquavion Deshawn Brown was sitting in a parked car on Madison Street when someone opened fire, killing him.

Both deaths remain unsolved.

Rape dropped from 18 in 2018 to 11 in 2019, and robbery fell from 57 holdups to 42.