Crime was down in Waterloo in 2019, call volume up slightly

WATERLOO – Overall crime in Waterloo was down in 2019, according to numbers released by the city’s police department on Friday.
“Reductions in the crime rate are a city-wide accomplishment. We would like to thank all of you who assisted us in our efforts. This includes our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, other city departments and employees, community service agencies, the Waterloo faith community, Waterloo advocate agencies and many others,” said Major Joe Leibold with the Waterloo police department.
The total number of index crimes --- murder, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft --- were at a five-year low with 1,859 in 2019, down from 2,728 in 2014.
Murder dropped from six cases --- with a total of seven deaths --- in 2019 to two last year. Micalla Rettinger, 25, was struck by a single bullet while driving on Highway 218 on April 28. Then on Nov. 23, 19-year-old Marquavion Deshawn Brown was sitting in a parked car on Madison Street when someone opened fire, killing him.
Both deaths remain unsolved.
Rape dropped from 18 in 2018 to 11 in 2019, and robbery fell from 57 holdups to 42.
Aggravated assault was up with 252 reported in 2019 compared with 236 in 2018, according to the police department numbers. This was still considerably lower than 2014’s high of 443.
Burglary was also up, with 568 break-ins in 2019 from 540 the year before.
Larceny – also called theft – and auto theft were also down.
Waterloo police responded to slightly more calls in 2019, logging 50,542 compared with 50,203 the year before.
Five people died in automobile collisions in 2019, which were up from three deaths a year earlier. Accidents with injuries were also up.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…
A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.
WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…
A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.
WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.