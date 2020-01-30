Crime was down in Cedar Falls in 2019

CEDAR FALLS – Overall crime was down in Cedar Falls for the third straight year in 2019, according to numbers released by the police department.
“As our city continues to grow, our overall crime rate has continued to go down,” said Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls public safety director. “We are proud of our team for their dedication to keeping our community safe.”
The city saw a 1.63% dip in crimes in 2019 with a 3.18% rise in arrests and a 2.56% increase in the number of calls handled by Cedar Falls officers, according to Olson.
He said the 2019 statistics represent a 18% decrease from a decade ago. FBI statics show violent crime rates in Cedar Falls are significantly less than the national average, Olson said.
Reported index crimes -- murder, robbery, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft – totaled 565 in 2019, down from 584 the year before.
The city had one homicide in 2019 -- Grant Saul, 24, was shot and killed during a robbery at the Main Street apartment where he was staying on Dec. 4. Two people have been charged with conspiracy in connection with the crime.
Rape was down 48%, from 23 in 2018 to 12 in 2019; and robbery took a big hit, down from 12 to three. Larceny and auto theft were also down.
Aggravated assault and burglary rose in 2019, according to the numbers.
Cedar Falls police handled one traffic fatality in 2019, which was even with the prior year, but injury accidents were down by 58 percentage points.
