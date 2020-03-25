Crime Stoppers seeks information on snowmobiles, trailer stolen in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Crime Stopper is asking the public’s assistance in locating a trailer and snowmobiles that were recently stolen from Cedar Falls.

The gray 28-foot black-and-gray trailer may have the license plate EM3581, and the trailer was holding two 2016 Polaris Rush Pro S snowmobiles and a 2018 Polaris Pro S.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).