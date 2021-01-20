Crime in rural Black Hawk County remained flat in 2020, but sex offenses, drunk driving were up

WATERLOO -- Overall crime in rural Black Hawk County remained flat in 2020, but the county did see an increase in sex offenses and drunk driving arrests, according to numbers released Tuesday by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to 16 sex offense calls in 2020, up from only three the prior year, and Sheriff Tony Thompson attributed the spike to conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“When people are cooped up, held more closely together for longer periods of time, assaults, substance abuse crimes and sexual assaults can be anticipated to increase,” Thompson said. He said most of the county’s sex crimes involve acquaintances and assailants known by the victims.

Thompson said the increase in operating-while-intoxicated arrests -- which more than doubled from 100 in 2019 to 214 last year -- and drug cases -- which climbed from 213 to 295 -- were a result of increased attention to those areas over the past year. He said deputies were able to concentrate on those offenses because of a dip in calls for service, which went from 8,473 in 2019 to 6,906 last year.

The sheriff’s office crime numbers pertain mainly to cases in the county’s unincorporated areas and not inside the city limits of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, which maintain their own statistics.

