WATERLOO – Authorities ramped up efforts on Friday to search for a Waterloo man who jumped from a downtown bridge about two weeks ago.
Chandor Lamont Gardner, 45, was last seen swimming in the middle of the Cedar River just past the 11th Street Bridge moments after plunging from the Fifth Street Bridge in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.
Firefighters from Waterloo and Evansdale have been on the river and walking the banks almost every day since then but haven’t found a trace of the missing man.
On Friday, crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue put three of its boats in the river, aided by a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office vessel with side-scan sonar, said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.
One of the boats dragged the area where Gardner was last seen. Treloar said this was the first time they had dragged the river in the search because river conditions weren’t right for the procedure earlier.
Other craft, including a kayak, concentrated downstream into Evansdale. The Waterloo Police Department flew its drone over the river to aid in the search.
Evansdale firefighters had also ventured down river towards Gilbertville during earlier excursions.
