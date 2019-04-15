CRESCO (AP) — A northern Iowa woman has been given two to five years of probation for stealing thousands of dollars from a hospital auxiliary.
Howard County District Court records say 58-year-old Rebecca Creger, of Cresco, was sentenced last week. She was given a deferred judgment and ordered to pay restitution of $20,275. A deferred judgment allows Creger's conviction to be removed from court records if she fulfills her probation terms.
She'd pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct. Prosecutors dropped a theft charge in return.
Authorities say Creger wrote checks to herself in 2017 while she was treasurer of the Regional Health Services of Howard County Hospital Auxiliary. She told an investigator that she needed the money for medical bills and that she wanted to pay it back.
Why is it that the judge's name NEVER appears in these stories?
another woman that steals repeatedly that gets away with a slap on the wrist.A friend had a secretary that stole a bunch from him and she was supposed to make restitution but never did but now lives better than her boss she stole from
