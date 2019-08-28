{{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO -- Relatives of a woman who was killed by her husband had their say in court on Wednesday as Brian Allen Fullhart was sentenced to life in prison.

"She was beautiful on the outside and inside, and you are ugly on the outside and inside. You murdered my daughter and Token's mother in cold blood, you coward. You just wasn't going to let her live her life because you knew she was done with you forever," Jo Olson, mother of Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart, said.

Authorities said Brian Fullhart, 35, made Zoanne Fullhart, 34, kneel in the back room of a friend's Cresco mobile home on Feb. 28, 2018, and then he shot her once in the head.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Linda Fangman said the life term without parole -- mandatory under Iowa law -- was warranted.

"Most people would describe that as nothing short of an execution, and a person who is capable of executing their own wife deserves the mandatory sentence," Fangman said.

She also ordered he pay $150,000 to her estate.

Brian Fullhart apologized to about a dozen of his wife's relatives who were in the courtroom for the sentencing.

"I know it's not good enough. Sorry isn't good enough, and there's nothing I can do to change what I've done. I pray that some day you might be able to forgive me ... There's not a day goes by that I don't wish I didn't do what I did," Brian Fullhart said.

During trial in July 2019, the defense argued that Brian Fullhart was psychotic at the time of the slaying. Fullhart took the stand and admitted to the shooting but said he had been using meth and wasn't in the right mind at the time.

Following the shooting, Fullhart held police at bay with a bow and arrow -- sinking an arrow into a squad car grill -- until a tactical team fired tear gas into the building.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

