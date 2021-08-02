Cresco man sentenced for cyber stalking woman for more than two years

CRESCO – A Cresco businessman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for continually harassing an ex-girlfriend who lived in Minnesota.

In sentencing 58-year-old Michael Shawn McGuire on Friday, District Court Judge C.J. Williams said the insurance agent and landlord’s campaign against the woman was a form of “mental torture” and “public terrorism.”

He was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine, and $17,500 in restitution to the victim.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sean Berry said the prison sentence for four counts of cyberstalking sends a strong message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.

“Michael McGuire tormented the victim for over two years,” Berry said. “He will spend the next decade in federal prison, protecting both his victim and the public from his malicious behavior.”

McGuire and the woman met on a dating site and dated for about seven months. During the relationship, he once asked her if she liked to get revenge, and he told her he once put sugar in the gas tank of one of his tenants, according to court records.