CRESCO – Trial has been set of June for a Cresco man accused of trying to kill officers during a high-speed chase in March.
Richard Dale Ogle II, 29, on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, eluding, going armed, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse, carrying weapons, operating while intoxicated and carrying a weapon while under the influence.
He remains at the Winneshiek County Jail pending trial, which has been set for June 26 in Howard County District Court in Cresco.
According to court records, Cresco police were sent to Ogle’s home on March 16 after receiving a report that he had held a gun to his girlfriend’s head. The woman was removed from the house when authorities arrived, and officers believed that Ogle had barricaded himself inside.
A short time later, Ogle left the house and drove off in a silver Mazda. What followed was a 14-mile chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. Before the chase ended on Highway 9 a few miles west of Ridgeway, Ogle allegedly fired at the pursuing officers, according to court records.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities found a .380-caliber Ruger pistol with a spent shell casing on the floorboard, and a fired bullet was found in the passenger seat. Ogle was carrying a bag with 21 rounds of ammunition.
Ogle showed signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests, and a breath test found a blood-alcohol level of .118, records state.\
Authorities allege Ogle is barred from possessing firearms because of convictions for drugs, child abuse, malicious conduct by a prisoner and assault with a deadly weapon in Rockingham County, North Carolina, in 2009 and 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.