NORTHWOOD --- A Cresco man has been arrested for eluding and theft after leading Iowa State Patrol troopers on a chase from Clear Lake to Worth County.
Adam Benjamin Collings, 29, of Cresco, was charged with first-degree theft and felony eluding, and cited for reckless driving.
Collings fled from a trooper who attempted to stop the red 2004 Ford pickup truck he was driving with a silver flatbed trailer on the Avenue of the Saints early Tuesday, court documents state. He was traveling 84 mph in a 65-mph zone near the westbound 182 mile marker in Cerro Gordo County, according to court documents.
Speeds topped 100 mph as the chase merged onto Interstate 35 northbound, authorities said. Collings allegedly made an unsafe pass by passing a semi on the right shoulder/ditch at the 192 mile marker. Another trooper deployed stop sticks at mile marker 213, which hit the front driver's side tire.
Collings then began to swerve lane-to-lane and lost control, troopers said, entering the median before coming to rest facing northeast.
Two troopers approached the vehicle with handguns drawn, court documents said, which noted Collings began to exit the truck while keeping his hands hidden before "quickly pulled his hands up acting like he handgun."
The trooper switched to a Taser, and Collings then laid face down on the ground as instructed and was arrested, according to court documents.
Collings screamed “just shoot me” as he was handcuffed, court documents said.
As the troopers walked him to a squad car, Collings “attempted to break free to run out in front of a semi.”
“We assisted Collings to the ground for his safety,” court documents said.
Collings legs were then zip tied, and he was carried and placed into a caged patrol vehicle, court documents said.
“He later stated that he wanted to die and that he had ingested a bunch of pills approximately three hours ago,” court documents said.
A trooper contacted Alum-Line in Cresco, which said the truck had been stolen from the company. According to his financial application for public defense, Collings claims he is employed at Alum-Line.
Collings was being held at the Worth County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
