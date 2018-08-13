CRESCO (AP) — A northeast Iowa attorney accused of looting a woman's estate has pleaded not guilty.
Howard County District Court records say 56-year Todd Kowalke entered a written plea Friday to a theft charge. A trial date hasn't been set.
The criminal complaint filed against him says he took more than $35,000 from the estate of a woman who died in 2009 and used it for gambling and for business and personal expenses. The complaint also says he's promised to repay all the money.
