DES MOINES (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has disbarred a Cresco attorney accused of looting a woman's estate.
The state's Attorney Disciplinary Board charged attorney Todd Kowalke with violating the rules of professional conduct during his representation of the executors of the estate, and the Grievance Commission later recommended revocation of his Iowa law license. On Friday, the high court found that Kowalke converted client funds for his personal use, and revoked his license.
Last month, the 56-year-old Kowalke pleaded not guilty to a criminal theft charge.
The criminal complaint against him says he took more than $35,000 from the estate of a woman who died in 2009 and used it for gambling and for business and personal expenses. The complaint also says he promised to repay the money.
Iowa attorney accused of theft from estate disbarred
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has disbarred a northeast Iowa attorney accused of looting a woman's estate.
The state's Attorney Disciplinary Board charged attorney Todd Kowalke (koh-WAHL'-kee) with violating the rules of professional conduct during his representation of the executors of the estate, and the Grievance Commission later recommended revocation of his Iowa law license. On Friday, the high court found that Kowalke converted client funds for his personal use, and revoked his license.
Last month, the 56-year-old Kowalke pleaded not guilty to a criminal theft charge.
The criminal complaint against him says he took more than $35,000 from the estate of a woman who died in 2009 and used it for gambling and for business and personal expenses. The complaint also says he promised to repay the money.
Story Details
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.