COVID puts sex abuse trial on hold

WATERLOO -- Trial for a Farley man accused of sexually abusing a University of Northern Iowa student has been postponed while a juror clears a coronavirus quarantine.

Testimony in the trial of Zachary James Lindauer began last week in Black Hawk County District Court, and on Monday Judge David Odekirk put the proceedings on hold after a juror had tested positive for COVID-19 over the New Year's holiday.

Testimony is expected to continue following a 10-day quarantine for the juror.

Lindauer, 23, is accused of having sex with a UNI student in her dorm room while she was too intoxicated to consent in August 2018. The two had met at a College Hill establishment that night.

The defense said the encounter was consensual.

Court officials had seated 14 jurors at that start of trial, allowing for a two-alternate buffer.

But the trial shed two jurors before opening statements started on Dec. 29.

One juror wasn't feeling well following a Christmas gathering with family and had taken an at-home COVID test, the results of which had yet to be received.

A second juror was excused after saying he didn’t feel he could be fair and impartial because the juror and the victim are African American and Lindauer is white.

